Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Price adjustment: Ivory Coast raises cocoa farm-gate rate

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Price adjustment: Ivory Coast raises cocoa farm-gate rate

Ivory Coast, recognized as the world’s leading cocoa exporter, is poised to raise the official cocoa farmgate price to 1,500 CFA francs ($2.47) per kilogram, effective from Tuesday, up from the existing rate of 1,000 CFA. This decision follows President Allassane Ouattara’s endorsement on Saturday of a proposed price range of 1,100 to 1,200 CFA francs per kilogram, which was subsequently revised upwards after initial consideration.The surge in cocoa prices, which have more than tripled in the past year due to disease outbreaks and adverse weather conditions, has led to a sustained deficit in the global market. However, Ivory Coast, a leading cocoa producer, has yet to adjust its official farmgate price to reflect these market dynamics.Notable industry players including Hershey (HSY.N), Nestle (NESN.S), Mondelez (MDLZ.O), and Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) are prominent purchasers of Ivorian cocoa. In 2022, Ivory Coast and Ghana jointly abstained from participating in industry deliberations in Brussels, citing a disagreement over pricing.The cocoa sector in Ivory Coast, a pivotal industry supporting the livelihoods of nearly six million people, underscores the critical socio-economic significance of cocoa production in the West African nation.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria customs reports decline in import declarations for Q1 2024

Structural evolution: Binance establishes inaugural Board of Directors

Kenya and Uganda to end oil import

Nigeria: Exchange rate strengthens to N1,300/$1, best in 8 weeks

Nigeria: NCC reports 90% recovery post undersea cable cuts

Share This Article
Previous Article Wike's many battles as cross-border distractions. By Tunde Olusunle Wike’s many battles as cross-border distractions. By Tunde Olusunle
Next Article Senegal’s newly elected President to audit oil, gas and mining sectors Senegal’s newly elected President to audit oil, gas and mining sectors
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria customs reports decline in import declarations for Q1 2024
BUSINESS

Nigeria customs reports decline in import declarations for Q1 2024

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Structural evolution: Binance establishes inaugural Board of Directors
Senegal’s newly elected President to audit oil, gas and mining sectors
Wike’s many battles as cross-border distractions. By Tunde Olusunle
USAfrica: Is the Okuama Massacre linked to the lethal oil bunkering ecosystem? By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?