BREAKING: Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors die in boat accident

Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, widely recognized as Junior Pope, has reportedly passed away. The unfortunate news was disclosed on Wednesday, April 10, by filmmaker Samuel Olatunji, who stated that the actor, along with three others, met their demise following a tragic boat capsizing incident. Olatunji expressed his condolences, stating, “Four actors including Jnr Pope fell into Anam River on their way to a location and their bodies have been recovered.” He further lamented the loss, remarking, “What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” via his Instagram account. The identities of the other three actors have not yet been confirmed by USAfricaonline.