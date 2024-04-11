Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Mali enforces ban on political activities

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Mali enforces ban on political activities
Mali leader

Malian authorities issued a decree on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, announcing the prohibition of political party activities, as conveyed by the government spokesperson via state television. Abdoulaye Maiga stated that this measure was implemented to safeguard public order, without specifying any imminent threats stemming from political entities. The duration of the suspension remains undisclosed.

Since August 2020, Mali has been governed by the military junta. In September of the subsequent year, the junta signaled its intention to backtrack on previous commitments to hold elections, initially slated for February, citing logistical constraints. Notably, there have been no subsequent pledges regarding new election timelines. Following the expiration of the March transition deadline sans an electoral process, numerous political factions and civil society organizations have vocally advocated for the resumption of electoral procedures.

You Might Also Like

Liberian Senate endorses war crimes court

SA: Court clears path for Zuma’s election bid

U.S. judge reveals Trump trial jury selection process

Global Fund suspends shipments of essential medical supplies to Ghana

NIMC to unveils national ID card with payment features for NIN holders

Share This Article
Previous Article BREAKING: Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors die in boat accident BREAKING: Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors die in boat accident
Next Article OJ Simpson, controversial football legend, dead from cancer at 76 OJ Simpson, controversial football legend, dead from cancer at 76
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Sam Njunuri and fight over African art in the U.S.
ARTS

USAfrica: Sam Njunuri and fight over African art in the U.S.

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
OJ Simpson, controversial football legend, dead from cancer at 76
BREAKING: Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors die in boat accident
USAfrica: My love of the game of golf
Liberian Senate endorses war crimes court
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?