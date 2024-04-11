Mali enforces ban on political activities

Malian authorities issued a decree on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, announcing the prohibition of political party activities, as conveyed by the government spokesperson via state television. Abdoulaye Maiga stated that this measure was implemented to safeguard public order, without specifying any imminent threats stemming from political entities. The duration of the suspension remains undisclosed.

Since August 2020, Mali has been governed by the military junta. In September of the subsequent year, the junta signaled its intention to backtrack on previous commitments to hold elections, initially slated for February, citing logistical constraints. Notably, there have been no subsequent pledges regarding new election timelines. Following the expiration of the March transition deadline sans an electoral process, numerous political factions and civil society organizations have vocally advocated for the resumption of electoral procedures.