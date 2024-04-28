Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence Matawalle commends trainees of Nigerian Navy School

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence Matawalle commends trainees of Nigerian Navy School

 

Special commentary to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle was the Reviewing Officer at the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Batch 35 trainees of Nigerian Navy Basic Training School on April 27, 2024, in Onne, Rivers State.

On arrival, the Reviewing Officer was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

Minister of State for Defence

The news release signed by Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director Naval Information, stated that a total of One thousand four hundred and eighty-six trainees comprising one thousand two hundred and forty males and two hundred and forty-six females passed out successfully after six months of rigorous naval training which included seamanship, boat handling, small arms, rifle drills, endurance training and unarmed combat.

The POP was a colorful ceremony signaling the commencement of a naval career for these young males and female Nigerians who have sworn an oath of allegiance to their nation. After the march past in slow and quick time, there was a silent drill display by the trainees, award presentation by the Reviewing Officer and presentation of souvenirs to the dignitaries.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were the representatives of the Executive Governors of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States and Chairman House Committee on Defence and representatives of the Service Chiefs, also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, and Principal Staff Officers from Defence Headquarters and Naval Headquarters.

