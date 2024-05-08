Families, fans and colleagues mourn NTA’s ‘Ovularia’

Special to USAfricaonline.com

The Evoeme family confirmed the reports of her death in a statement on May 7, 2024. She played – in the 1980s – the role of the wife of the grammatically verbose “Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo alias 4.30”

The formal announcement informed the public, accordingly: “Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing.

“Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all, and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always,”

She is said to have died at the age of 82 years.