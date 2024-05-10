Support USAfricaLIVE.com

African leaders join peace talks in Kenya for South Sudan

Distinguished leaders convened on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Kenya to commence high-level mediation talks aimed at addressing the protracted conflict in South Sudan, a crisis that has profoundly affected the nation’s economy over the years. Among those present were President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, who expressed gratitude to his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, for hosting the talks.

President Kiir affirmed his government’s commitment to engaging in negotiations with sincerity and an open mind, emphasizing the shared aspiration for enduring peace and economic prosperity in the region once harmony is attained.

The discussions primarily involve the government of South Sudan and rebel opposition factions that were not part of the 2018 agreement which marked the conclusion of the five-year civil war, a conflict that claimed the lives of approximately 400,000 individuals.

Pagan Amum Okiech, leader of the Real-SPLM group, underscored the imperative to transcend the adversarial mindset, urging a shift towards fraternal cooperation among all stakeholders.

Echoing this sentiment, Kenyan Vice President William Ruto emphasized the necessity for inclusive, locally driven solutions to address challenges across the African continent. He recounted President Kiir’s poignant appeal for support from fellow leaders, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Notable attendees included Presidents Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia, and Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic.

The meeting convened following an African Union agricultural summit earlier in the day, underscoring the collective commitment to fostering peace and stability within the region.

