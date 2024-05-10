Chad: Mahamat Deby Itno declared winner amid controversy

Chad’s presidential election results, announced on Thursday, May 9, 2024, by the national election agency, declare Mahamat Deby Itno, the incumbent military leader, as the victor with just over 61% of the vote. His main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra, contested the outcome, receiving over 18.5% of the vote. The announcement of Deby Itno’s win precipitated gunfire in the capital.

The election results were released weeks ahead of schedule, with preliminary results initially anticipated on May 21. This election marks the end of three years of military rule in Chad, with Deby Itno, also known as Mahamat Idriss Deby, assuming power following the death of his father, who had ruled for three decades until his demise in combat against rebels in 2021.

Notably, Chad, an oil-exporting nation with a population of nearly 18 million, has not experienced a free-and-fair transfer of power since gaining independence in 1960, following decades of French colonial rule. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Masra, in a speech posted on Facebook, accused the authorities of intending to manipulate the election outcome.

(AP)