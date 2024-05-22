Akume highlights Tinubu’s economic reforms and vision for Nigeria

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s emphasis on infrastructure development, job creation, and economic diversification has established a foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for all Nigerians. Akume made this announcement on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Ministerial Sectoral Updates held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Garki, Abuja.

At the event, attended by a Nairametrics analyst, Akume assured Nigerians that the Federal Government’s social intervention programs would alleviate poverty and empower vulnerable segments of society. He emphasized that through prudent fiscal policies and strategic investments, the Nigerian economy has demonstrated resilience and growth potential over the past year.

He stated, “It is apt to say that under President Tinubu’s stewardship within his first year in office, we have witnessed significant strides in various sectors of our economy. Furthermore, Government’s commitment to good governance and the rule of law has strengthened our democratic institutions and enhanced transparency and accountability in governance. His unwavering resolve to combat corruption and promote ethical leadership has earned the admiration and support of the Nigerian people.”

Akume highlighted significant policy advancements, noting that presidential assent to the 2023 Electricity Bill dismantled monopolistic control over electricity generation, transmission, and distribution at the national level. This move grants authority to state governments, corporations, and individuals to generate, distribute, and transmit electricity, effectively decentralizing the power sector. He also noted the passage of the Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023, which established a legal framework for safeguarding personal information and promoting data protection practices in Nigeria.

He continued, “There is the challenging but very necessary removal of fuel subsidy, a longstanding policy notorious for fostering corruption, inefficiency, and imposing significant fiscal strain on the government annually, and primarily benefiting the affluent and smugglers, rather than effectively aiding the general populace.”

However, Akume urged Nigerians to collaborate with the government in realizing the Renewed Hope Agenda. He remarked, “It is however instructive to note that the act of nation-building is not for the government alone; it is a collective responsibility and commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. Let us therefore rededicate ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress by working together towards realizing the full potential of our great nation.”

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office last year, has stated that his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda aims to leverage Nigeria’s population and resources to build a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade. However, political opponents, including Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, argue that the ruling government lacks a concrete plan for Nigeria’s economic progression. Despite these criticisms, Akume reiterated the government’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming for a positive impact on the socio-economic life of Nigerians.