Ghana to build first nuclear power plant

Ghana is set to enhance its electricity supply by constructing its first nuclear power plant. The West African nation will select a contractor from several foreign contenders competing to build the facility.

According to the East African, Ghana’s Energy Minister and Deputy Power Director, Robert Sogbadji, has identified the foreign companies vying for the project. These include France’s EDF, US-based NuScale Power and Regnum Technology Group, and China National Nuclear Corporation. Other contenders are South Korea’s Kepco and its subsidiary Korea Hydro Nuclear Power Corporation, along with Russia’s Rosatom.

“Cabinet will approve the final choice. It can be one vendor or two nations; it will depend on the financial model and the technical details,” stated Robert Sogbadji, Deputy Director of Power.

Initially, over 16 companies expressed interest when the Ghanaian government called for contractors. However, a technical team from state agencies and the energy ministry narrowed down the selection to five countries.

Ghana aims to join other African nations turning to nuclear energy to address electricity supply gaps, with over 600 million people on the continent lacking access to power. Burkina Faso and Uganda have both signed agreements with Russia and China to construct their first nuclear power plants. Morocco and Namibia are also exploring nuclear energy options.

South Africa remains the only African country with an operational nuclear power plant and plans to add 2,500 megawatts from its nuclear facility to mitigate severe power cuts.

Robert Sogbadji announced that Ghana aims to add approximately 1,000 megawatts of electricity from nuclear power to its energy mix by 2034. The country anticipates that nuclear-powered electricity will expedite industrialization and increase energy exports to neighboring countries such as Benin, Ivory Coast, and Togo.

While Nigeria currently has no nuclear power plant, it is developing the Geregu Nuclear Power Plant. The country has also established the Nuclear Regulatory Authority of Nigeria (NNRA) and has engaged with Russia and the Russian State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom to explore nuclear energy.

Key Points to Know:

– Ghana’s nuclear power plant initiative dates back to the 1960s but was derailed by a coup. The plan was revived in 2006 with the assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following a severe power crisis.

– Ghana is currently facing power cuts with 5,454 MW of installed capacity, of which 4,483 MW is available, according to its energy regulator.

– Robert Sogbadji confirmed that a proposed site with the capacity to host five nuclear reactors has been secured, with a preference for arrangements that include local equity participation.