ENTERTAINMENT

Gordon Parks foundation gala honors Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Gordon Parks foundation gala honors Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were bestowed with honors by the Gordon Parks Foundation during a gala held in New York on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Before the awards ceremony, Keys took a moment to reflect on the profound influence they have had on each other throughout their 14-year marriage.

“Since the minute we met, it was like, There’s a way that each of us has our own way of creating. And we both constantly, just by being, inspire each other. I love this man. I love all of his brilliance. And it’s beautiful to have that kind of reciprocity,” Keys expressed.

Among the distinguished honorees at the event were Colin Kaepernick, the late Richard Roundtree, and Myrlie Evers-Williams. Notable celebrity guests and presenters included Usher, Gayle King, Tim Reid, and Ben Stiller.

The Gordon Parks Foundation Award stands as a testament to the recipients’ profound appreciation of the arts and their profound impact on inspiring the next generation.

Gordon Parks celebrated as one of the greatest photographers of the twentieth century, was renowned for his poignant depictions of race relations, poverty, and civil rights. In 1969, he made history as the first black individual to write and direct a major feature film, “The Learning Tree,” and later went on to direct the iconic ’70s film “Shaft.” Parks was also recognized as a music composer, author, and activist.

