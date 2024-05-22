Rwanda and AfDB launch a $30 million forest conservation initiative

Rwanda, in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB), launched a $30 million initiative in the capital city of Kigali on Tuesday aimed at conserving and expanding forest cover throughout the nation.

“The five-year project will concentrate its efforts on the southern and northern regions of Rwanda,” stated the Ministry of Environment.

These funds will be directed towards various initiatives, including soil erosion control, promotion of agroforestry, support for diversification of tree species within agroforestry systems, and dissemination of technology to selected farmer households to alleviate pressure on planted trees, among other interventions.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, the ministry noted that the Southern Province, characterized by severely degraded landscapes and heightened vulnerability to climate change impacts, is a primary focus area.

As per the latest data from the ministry, forests currently cover 30.4 percent of Rwanda, equivalent to 724,695 hectares.

(Xinhua)