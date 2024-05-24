Mahamat Deby Itno sworn in as President of Chad

Chad inaugurated Mahamat Deby Itno as president on Thursday, following elections held earlier this month. This marks the completion of a contentious transition to democratic rule after Deby Itno seized power three years ago.

Deby Itno, also known as Mahamat Idriss Deby, assumed power following the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed in 2021 while fighting rebels after ruling the country for three decades.

The long-delayed election on May 6 came after three years of military rule.

His primary opponent, Succès Masra, who contested the election results, resigned from his position as prime minister on Wednesday.

Masra, who had protested Deby Itno’s decision to extend his time in power, fled the country in 2022. He was permitted to return last year and subsequently appointed prime minister. Masra, claiming victory in the election, filed an appeal against the preliminary results showing Deby Itno as the winner, but his appeal was dismissed.

The oil-exporting nation of nearly 18 million people has not experienced a democratic transfer of power since gaining independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

In his inaugural presidential address, Deby Itno emphasized that his administration would prioritize enhancing Chad’s agricultural and farming sectors, and investing in education, water access, and healthcare.

“I’ve heard your yearning for change, and I’ve understood you. Let’s all play our part, individually and collectively, to bring about the change we all hope, desire and expect,” he stated.

Despite irregularities in the vote, including Chad’s decision to ban 2,900 EU-trained observers from monitoring the election, Western leaders congratulated Deby Itno.

Chad is regarded by the U.S. and France as a key stable ally in the volatile Sahel region, which has seen military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in recent years. The ruling juntas in these nations have expelled French forces and sought security assistance from Russian mercenary units instead.

The British government also noted that the election represented a significant step towards the return to civilian rule.