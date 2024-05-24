President Boakai urges unity and dedication at inaugural cabinet retreat

President Joseph Boakai emphasized to cabinet officials on Thursday, May 23, 2024, that the strength of his government lies not in the display of titles and power but in selfless teamwork, with the understanding that their efforts today will address current needs and secure a better future for the next generation.

During the opening of his administration’s first cabinet retreat at the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, President Boakai reminded attendees that his officials must operate differently, with renewed patriotism and determination to fulfill their promises.

“It is no longer business as usual. This is a demand for hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the development of our beloved country. It is no secret that the fate of a nation lies in the hands of its leaders; and although it is my picture that is plastered in papers when the Government is scolded, I want you to always remember that it is up to us, the officials, to pave the way for a brighter future for our citizens,” President Boakai said.

The retreat, themed “Coordination and Performance: Delivering on National Agenda Priorities,” brought together ministers, heads of corporate entities, and other top government officials. This pivotal event followed Boakai’s first 100 days in office and aimed to foster bold decision-making and concrete action steps to achieve the administration’s developmental goals.

According to President Boakai, “It’s our country, we have no other one, let’s be proud that we’re Liberians and we can do it, you can show leadership. We can fight to make democracy a lasting reference for the rest of Africa.”

“We came to usher in the transformative change Liberians have long yearned for, and we must continue to demonstrate to the average Liberian that the mission to rescue him or her is no fluke but a deliberate move to set a new path for development; one that will improve livelihoods and bring about much-needed dignity lost over the years,” President Boakai added.

Continuing, he emphasized, “Our capacity as a government does not lie in how officials wear their titles on their sleeves and exert power. Instead, it is demonstrated in how we selflessly serve as a unit, bearing in mind that the work we do today and the foundation we lay will not just address current needs but guarantee a better future for the next generation.”

In his nearly 15-minute speech, President Boakai also stated that he accepted the challenge of guiding the country through economic and social recovery, inheriting both the assets and liabilities of his predecessors.

Unlike previous ministerial retreats, Boakai’s inaugural cabinet retreat aims to be more than a discussion forum. It seeks to reset the mindset of ministers and officials, reignite hope among millions of Liberians, and pledge to deliver tangible results. The retreat’s focus includes forming government programs and policies and discussing evaluation templates.

Boakai’s first 100 days in office have been marked by proactive initiatives and policy adjustments, as well as some missteps, leading to mixed reactions from the public. Widespread concern has arisen over the rising prices of essential commodities, including gasoline and rice, exacerbated by the depreciation of the Liberian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

Reports indicate that the price of long grain rice has increased significantly, causing financial strain on consumers. Social media has seen an outpouring of frustration from citizens regarding escalating costs for staple foods, transportation, school fees, and rent, amid scarce resources and inflation.

The government recently claimed to have successfully implemented its 100-Day promises made before taking office in January. However, Naymote Partners for Democracy challenged this assertion, citing poor adherence to transparency and accountability policies in its report on the government’s deliverables. The Unity Party government has disputed Naymote’s findings through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The success of this retreat hinges on its ability to move beyond rhetoric and deliver concrete improvements for Liberians. The population desires a government that will alleviate their hardships and effect genuine transformation, making this retreat a crucial test for Boakai’s administration.