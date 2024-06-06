Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

Aruna rises to 16th in ITTF rankings after successful appeal

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Aruna rises to 16th in ITTF rankings after successful appeal

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has ascended to 16th in the world in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, following a successful appeal to the ITTF Executive Board for the restoration of his World Table Tennis Championships points. The ITTF publication notes released on Tuesday confirmed Aruna’s appeal was successful, and the previously imposed penalties were removed.

Aruna had faced ranking and monetary penalties in April for not participating in the World Championships and the WTT Championship in Korea earlier this year, a decision he strongly contested. Reflecting on the situation, Aruna stated in April, “My first sin is because I was sick with chronic diarrhea. I was not able to participate in the world championships in Korea and I could not get a doctor’s report on time while on the sick bed, and my appeal was rejected.”

Aruna now awaits formal confirmation from the ITTF regarding his qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will be determined on June 11 based on the world rankings. In his quest to accumulate more points ahead of the Paris Olympics, Aruna will face home player Frane Kojic in the first round of the men’s singles at the 2024 WTT Contender Zagreb in Serbia.

He is also set to participate in his first WTT Contender Lagos from June 19 to 23 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In related news, Spain’s Alvaro Robles has made a significant leap in the ITTF rankings, achieving a career-high ranking of 32. Robles jumped 15 places, surpassing his previous best of No.37, which he attained in early 2018.

You Might Also Like

Finance minister submits wage cost to president

USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle

USAfrica: “Fish out Murderer(s) of our colleague Peter Awa” – Barrister Nwangwu

USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Morocco to launch 2024 Marhaba operation

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Finance minister submits wage cost to president Finance minister submits wage cost to president
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Finance minister submits wage cost to president
POLITICS

Finance minister submits wage cost to president

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Sierra Leone: U.S. backs SLPP and APC’s stand against hate speech
USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle
USAfrica: “Fish out Murderer(s) of our colleague Peter Awa” – Barrister Nwangwu
USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?