U.S and British nationals among defendants in Congo trial following foiled coup

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), more than 50 defendants, including six individuals with U.S., British, Canadian, or Belgian citizenship, appeared in court on Friday, June 8, 2024, charged with participating in a failed coup and other serious offenses that carry the death penalty.

On May 19, armed men briefly occupied an office of the presidency in the capital, Kinshasa, before their leader, U.S.-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga, was killed by security forces.

The defendants include Malanga’s 22-year-old son, Marcel Malanga, two other U.S. citizens, and three other individuals holding foreign passports. All of them have Congolese roots.

The military trial’s first day was held under a tent in the yard of Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of Kinshasa—the defendants, dressed in blue and yellow prison-issued tops, lined up before the judge.

All 53 defendants face charges including illegal arms possession, criminal conspiracy, terrorism, and attempts to destabilize state institutions and undermine the integrity of the state. Some of these charges could result in the death penalty or lengthy prison sentences.

During the proceedings, the defendants were identified, and the charges were read; however, they were not asked to enter a plea.

