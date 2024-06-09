Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Massive protests in Ghana over power outage

Massive protests in Ghana over power outage

Ghana’s capital, Accra, witnessed a massive demonstration on Saturday, June 8, 2024, as civil society groups gathered to demand an end to the country’s chronic power shortages.

The rally, strategically timed to begin at dusk when many neighborhoods experience electricity cuts, temporarily halted vehicular traffic along the typically busy Madina Road.

Led by actress Yvonne Nelson, a coalition of civil society groups, entertainers, and business owners marched to pressure the government into finding a lasting solution to the energy crisis.

