 Rangers vs. Enyimba showdown halted by disputed penalty

 Rangers vs. Enyimba showdown halted by disputed penalty

This evening’s highly anticipated Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash between Rangers and Enyimba in Enugu was brought to a sudden halt when Enyimba refused to continue playing following a controversial penalty call deep into stoppage time.

The fiercely contested derby at the fully packed Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium was locked at 0-0 until the 11th minute of added time when the referee awarded a penalty to the home team, Rangers, who are leading the league.

Enyimba vehemently disagreed with the penalty decision, arguing that the stoppage time had extended well beyond the allotted eight minutes. In protest, the team left the field, prompting crowd disturbances and resulting in the abandonment of the match.

Before the interruption, Rangers were atop the league table with 61 points, just two points ahead of second-placed Enyimba.

Elsewhere in the NPFL, both Remo Stars and Shooting Stars Sports Club, positioned third and fourth respectively, suffered defeats. Remo Stars lost 3-2 to Lobi Stars, while 3SC fell 1-0 to Rivers United.

Sporting Lagos, fighting to avoid relegation, let a 2-0 lead slip against Bayelsa United in Yenagoa, conceding two goals in quick succession despite leading until the 70th minute.

NPFL Results:
– Bayelsa United 2-2 Sporting Lagos
– Rivers United 1-0 3SC
– Sunshine Stars 2-0 Akwa United
– Heartland 3-1 Doma United
– Rangers 0-0 Enyimba (Abandoned)
– Lobi Stars 2-1 Remo Stars
– Abia Warriors 0-0 Bendel Insurance

