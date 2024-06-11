BREAKING NEWS: Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima dead in plane crash

Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, was among ten individuals who died in a military plane crash in the country’s northern mountainous region, President Lazarus Chakwera reported on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

In a live address on state television, President Chakwera confirmed that the wreckage of the aircraft was discovered after an extensive search lasting more than a day. The crash site was located in dense forests and rugged terrain near the northern city of Mzuzu. Chakwera stated that there were no survivors.

Among the victims was former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri. The aircraft was carrying seven passengers and three military crew members.

The group was en route to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of a former government minister. Vice President Chilima, aged 51, was in his second term in office.

President Chakwera further announced that the Malawi Defence Force is in the process of transporting the remains of the deceased to the capital, Lilongwe. He indicated that further arrangements would be announced in due course.

(AP)