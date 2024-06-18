Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson

A 15-year-old girl from Mississippi, Lexi Jade Brown, is being held in an adult detention facility after allegedly attempting to murder her mother in an attack influenced by occult beliefs.

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 14 at a house on Dee Avenue in rural Gulfport, near a large wooded area. The Gulfport Police Department has charged Brown with one count each of attempted murder and first-degree arson.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing at 2:33 a.m. and discovered Brown’s mother with multiple stab wounds. The mother reported that she was asleep when her daughter attacked her. After fending off the assault, the mother said Brown attempted to set the house on fire.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, though her current condition has not been disclosed.

According to police, Brown admitted to planning the attack for some time, referring to her mother as a “weird b**ch” and claiming she had been “suppressing the black in her.”

The investigation is ongoing. Brown is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, with her bond set at $1.25 million by District 5 Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.