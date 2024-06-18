President Tinubu: Nigerians Are Not Alone in Facing Poverty and Suffering

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that Nigerians are not alone in facing poverty, pointing out that such struggles are a global issue.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu made these remarks in Lagos on Monday, June 17, during a meeting with a delegation from the National Assembly who came to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with him.

While acknowledging the poverty and suffering in Nigeria, President Tinubu stressed the importance of tackling these challenges head-on.

“Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges. We must find a way to eliminate banditry and terrorism so that farmers can bring out food from the farmland. If you do not have good roads to bring the food to the population, even if you grow the food and you are losing 60-70 percent to damages, you will pay the price,” the President stated.

He called on citizens to adopt a new mindset regarding Nigeria to help the nation overcome its current difficulties.

“The need (for some citizens) to change the rent-seeking mindset and become more productive to the economy is a challenge. The need to stop smuggling and all economic sabotage. Why should we have people removing rail tracks and all that, stealing electric cables and sabotaging the economy?

We must embrace the campaign to change our value system. We must tell our people that the challenge we face is for all of us to change our mindset about our country,” the President urged.

President Tinubu’s remarks highlight the urgent need for collective action and a shift in mindset to address Nigeria’s socio-economic issues effectively.