Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

President Tinubu: Nigerians Are Not Alone in Facing Poverty and Suffering

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
President Tinubu: Nigerians Are Not Alone in Facing Poverty and Suffering
President-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that Nigerians are not alone in facing poverty, pointing out that such struggles are a global issue.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu made these remarks in Lagos on Monday, June 17, during a meeting with a delegation from the National Assembly who came to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with him.

While acknowledging the poverty and suffering in Nigeria, President Tinubu stressed the importance of tackling these challenges head-on.

“Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges. We must find a way to eliminate banditry and terrorism so that farmers can bring out food from the farmland. If you do not have good roads to bring the food to the population, even if you grow the food and you are losing 60-70 percent to damages, you will pay the price,” the President stated.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

He called on citizens to adopt a new mindset regarding Nigeria to help the nation overcome its current difficulties.

“The need (for some citizens) to change the rent-seeking mindset and become more productive to the economy is a challenge. The need to stop smuggling and all economic sabotage. Why should we have people removing rail tracks and all that, stealing electric cables and sabotaging the economy?

We must embrace the campaign to change our value system. We must tell our people that the challenge we face is for all of us to change our mindset about our country,” the President urged.

President Tinubu’s remarks highlight the urgent need for collective action and a shift in mindset to address Nigeria’s socio-economic issues effectively.

You Might Also Like

Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens

Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson

Eedris Abdulkareem calls out Tinubu, Nigerian leaders in new song ‘Emi Lokan’

Malawians mourn Vice President Chilima

South Africa: Zuma’s party to join opposition in parliament

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Miyetti Allah, Tinubus and Ibadan Between Nigeria’s Government and The New York Times. By Suyi Ayodele
Next Article Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens
NEWS

Immigration: Biden unveils New Rules to Ease Residency Process for Undocumented Spouses of U.S Citizens

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kylian Mbappe Suffers Broken Nose in France’s Euro 2024 Win Over Austria
Mississippi Teen Held in Adult Detention Facility for Attempted Murder and Arson
Between Nigeria’s Government and The New York Times. By Suyi Ayodele
Eedris Abdulkareem calls out Tinubu, Nigerian leaders in new song ‘Emi Lokan’
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?