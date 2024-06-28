Biden stumbled, fumbled; Trump won debate. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

follow @Chido247 @USAfricaLive

In one of the moments which captured and dramatized the weakness (garbled comments and incoherent sentences) of the incumbent President Biden, former President Trump, an irreverent and chaos-driven Republican mocked and responded: “I really don’t know what he said on this, and I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

He continued to amplify and repeat his defining and casting Biden as too old.

He delivered his fatal blow questioning Biden’s cognitive abilities and more…..

By the time the first 2024 Presidential debate on CNN between Biden and Trump reached 40 minutes, I made a post on my X page @Chido247 of my initial assessment of their first clash in the battle for the White House on Thursday, June 27, 2027, in Atlanta.

I stated that “Trump seems like he’s winning debate2024 wt Biden, so far. Trump is debating and countering several policy issues and mainstreaming controversial issues. Biden seems feeble and somewhat uncomfortable.

And, the confusing stare. His voice strength is not very helpful….”

As the debate ended, all the credible and serious anchors and analysts reached same and similar conclusions. Some of the leaders of the Democrats are in a panic mode

There are major hurdles, clearly, facing the good man, Biden. One of those is Biden, himself.

At 81, nature’s challenges are manifesting and delimiting what he used to do with energetic ease and admirable drive.

Trump is 78 years but has, evidently, more physical advantages and ease. Including an

ease to tell lies about policy and personal issues.

It was not a good debate night for Biden! *Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.