Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Sierra Leone bans child marriage

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Sierra Leone bans child marriage

A bill prohibiting child marriage in Sierra Leone has been signed into law, President Julius Maada Bio announced late Tuesday, July 2, 2024. This legislation aims to protect girls in the West African nation, where approximately one-third are married before reaching adulthood.

The new law, which has been widely celebrated, criminalizes marrying any girl under the age of 18. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of approximately $4,000, or both. Additionally, witnesses to such marriages will also be subject to imprisonment or fines.

“I have always believed that the future of Sierra Leone is female,” Bio stated on the social media platform X. “This and future generations of girls must thrive in a Sierra Leone in which they’re protected, equal, and empowered.”

Sierra Leone is home to 800,000 child brides, with half of them married before the age of 15, according to the U.N. Children’s Agency.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

First Lady Fatima Bio was a key advocate for the law, which also aims to provide improved access to education and support services for children affected by child marriage. When the bill was passed by parliament as a bipartisan effort in June, she hailed it as “a significant step forward in protecting the rights of our next generation.”
(AP)

You Might Also Like

25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels

Tunisia schedules presidential election for October

BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid

Threads now has over 175 million users, one year after launch – Mark Zuckerberg

USAfrica: The Priest as political provocateur. By Tunde Olusunle

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Tunisia schedules presidential election for October Tunisia schedules presidential election for October
Next Article 25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels 25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels
NEWS

25 soldiers sentenced to death in DR Congo for Fleeing M23 rebels

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Tunisia schedules presidential election for October
BREAKING: Court declares PDP governorship primary election in Edo invalid
Threads now has over 175 million users, one year after launch – Mark Zuckerberg
USAfrica: The Priest as political provocateur. By Tunde Olusunle
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?