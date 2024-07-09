Former South African speaker faces trial for corruption and money laundering

Former South African Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in court on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to face charges of corruption and money laundering.

At the Magistrate’s Court, it was announced that her case has been transferred to the High Court in Pretoria for trial, indicating that the prosecution believes it has a solid case against her. The trial at the High Court is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting R4.5 million from a defense contractor during her tenure as South Africa’s defense minister. She resigned as speaker of the National Assembly following her indictment in early April.

Mapisa-Nqakula denies the charges against her.