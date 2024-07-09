Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

ECOWAS exit irreversible – Mali’s Foreign Minister

ECOWAS exit irreversible - Mali’s Foreign Minister
In this file photo taken on August 22, 2020 President of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) Assimi Goita (C) preparing for a meeting between Malian military leaders and an ECOWAS delegation headed by former Nigerian president in an aim to restore order after the military coup in Bamako. The head of Mali’s military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, vowed to establish an 18-month transition government on September 12, 2020, at the close of talks on returning the country to civilian rule following last month’s coup. ANNIE RISEMBERG / AFP

Mali’s Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, has reaffirmed the irreversible exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), despite the bloc’s efforts at reconciliation.

The military leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso withdrew from ECOWAS earlier this year and formed a new confederation on Saturday. ECOWAS heads of state met in Abuja the following day and appointed the presidents of Senegal and Togo as mediators to facilitate dialogue with the three Sahel states.

During an appearance on state broadcaster ORTM late Monday, Diop expressed Mali’s openness to cooperation with ECOWAS but criticized the potential introduction of visas for nationals of the three countries traveling within ECOWAS. He highlighted that the decision to leave ECOWAS was partly driven by accusations that France was manipulating the bloc and not providing sufficient support for anti-jihadist efforts.

“Our heads of state were very clear in Niamey when they said the withdrawal of the three countries from ECOWAS is irrevocable and was done without delay, and from now on we must stop looking in the rear-view mirror,” Diop stated on Monday.

He emphasized Mali’s commitment to working with neighboring countries and other organizations in the region, adding, “We will have to maintain discussions with others in order to move forward, but I believe that the path we have embarked upon is not reversible.”

Diop noted that the creation of the confederation is only a stage in the process, with the ultimate goal being a federation of the three states.

ECOWAS has stipulated a one-year exit timeframe, but the juntas assert that their withdrawal is effective “without delay.” This departure raises concerns about the impact on the free movement of goods and people within the region.

If visas are reintroduced, “we will be proven right in the sense that some ECOWAS officials have not abandoned the old methods of frightening and blackmailing people,” said Diop. He concluded by acknowledging that “in an integration process, there are gains and losses for everyone, but we must work to minimize the impact on our populations.”
(AFP)

