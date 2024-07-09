Nigeria: Reps call for suspension of Samoa Agreement over alleged LGBT clause

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa Agreement over concerns related to an alleged Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) clause.

The legislative chamber has also tasked its Committee on National Planning with investigating the agreement within four weeks and reporting back for further legislative action.

The House resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance brought forward by Deputy Minority Leader Aliyu Madaki and 87 other members during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The Samoa Agreement serves as the overarching legal framework for the European Union’s relations with 79 countries, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations.

Last week, a national daily (not The PUNCH) reported that the agreement contained a clause to legalize same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

In response, the Federal Government denied the claim, stating that Nigeria has “existing legislation against same-sex relationships.” The government also threatened legal action against the media outlet.

Further details to follow…