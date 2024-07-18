Nigeria: Court to begin trial of Binance tax evasion case in October

A Nigerian court has scheduled a trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance over tax evasion charges to begin on October 11, according to the judge presiding over the case.

Binance executives Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla face separate trials on charges of tax evasion and money laundering, which the company is challenging[1]. Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and Binance’s head of financial crime compliance was detained in Nigeria for over two months, while Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan regional manager for Africa, fled the country in March.

Teng, Binance’s representative, revealed that the company’s executives initially engaged in discussions with Nigerian authorities in January, followed by a meeting on February 26. During this meeting, Nigerian authorities labeled the issues concerning Binance as matters of national security and demanded the delisting of the naira currency from Binance’s platform, as well as detailed information on all Nigerian users.

Teng strongly condemned the detention of Gambaryan and Anjarwalla after the collaborative meetings, stating that this action sets a dangerous precedent for companies worldwide.

(AP)