Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Nigeria: Court to begin trial of Binance tax evasion case in October

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Court to begin trial of Binance tax evasion case in October

A Nigerian court has scheduled a trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance over tax evasion charges to begin on October 11, according to the judge presiding over the case.

Binance executives Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla face separate trials on charges of tax evasion and money laundering, which the company is challenging[1]. Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and Binance’s head of financial crime compliance was detained in Nigeria for over two months, while Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan regional manager for Africa, fled the country in March.

Teng, Binance’s representative, revealed that the company’s executives initially engaged in discussions with Nigerian authorities in January, followed by a meeting on February 26. During this meeting, Nigerian authorities labeled the issues concerning Binance as matters of national security and demanded the delisting of the naira currency from Binance’s platform, as well as detailed information on all Nigerian users.

Teng strongly condemned the detention of Gambaryan and Anjarwalla after the collaborative meetings, stating that this action sets a dangerous precedent for companies worldwide.
(AP)

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

 

You Might Also Like

Rwanda’s President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives

Mozambique: Former finance minister on trial in U.S.

Rwanda: Kagame wins with an overwhelming majority votes

Tinubu proposes windfall tax on banks’ FX gains to fund national projects

Kenya bans protests in its capital Nairobi, claims security concerns

Share This Article
Previous Article Mozambique: Former finance minister on trial in U.S. Mozambique: Former finance minister on trial in U.S.
Next Article Rwanda's President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives Rwanda’s President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Rwanda's President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives
AFRICA

Rwanda’s President Kagame and 99% votes for 4th term. By Lisa Vives

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Mozambique: Former finance minister on trial in U.S.
Rwanda: Kagame wins with an overwhelming majority votes
U.S. to fast track visa processes for Nigerians
Tinubu proposes windfall tax on banks’ FX gains to fund national projects
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?