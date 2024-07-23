U.S. Election: Black voters show concern as Harris takes stage in campaign

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly garnered sufficient pledged delegate support to secure the likely Democratic nomination. In the event of a faceoff with Donald Trump, the support of Black voters will be crucial.

Speaking on Monday, July 22, 2024, a New York voter and member of the “never-Trumpers” group expressed his views: “I know there would be historical implications for having a black female president, the first female president—well, she wouldn’t be the first black president, but the first female president. There would be historical implications. But my strongest emotions for the election are just being anti-Donald J. Trump. Yes. That’s the biggest thing for me. Just not him.”

To win the November 5th election, Harris will need to appeal to voters beyond the anti-Trump sentiment. Black voters played a significant role in President Biden’s victory in the last Democratic primary and presidential election.

An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted before Biden’s announcement on Sunday found that about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Harris would perform well as president. However, the poll also showed broader skepticism, with only 3 in 10 Americans overall expressing confidence in Harris’s potential as president. Black voters, however, were more likely to view Harris positively.

Following Biden’s lead, many Democrats have expressed their support for Harris. The Congressional Black Caucus announced its full backing of the vice president.

Johnny Bester, a 37-year-old from Atlanta, shared his perspective while riding a scooter in Piedmont Park: “I’m not loyal to any brand of politics. Biden should have dropped out long ago, and I’m not a fan of his endorsement of Harris. The endorsement that I saw with Kamala—I’m not a fan of that as well. I feel like a lot of us forgot that she was even in office because she hasn’t been too vocal or visible.”

The Republican and Democratic parties each have distinct strengths among different subgroups of the U.S. population. Harris, 59, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, will aim to energize both Black and Asian voters in her campaign.

