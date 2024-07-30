Are we seeing the rise of a new generation in Nigeria? By Ibrahim Adamu Tudun Doki

Ibrahim Adamu Tudun Doki. He is the National Coordinator in Nigeria for Human Rights Monitoring Network.

August 1, 2024, marks a historic turning point in the annals of Nigerian history. On this day, a new generation of Nigerians will rise up to confront the forces of corruption and bad governance that have plagued our nation for far too long. This unprecedented protest will be a testament to the unyielding determination and unwavering resolve of a generation that has had enough of the status quo.

Despite adequate notice and unmistakable signals, the agents of bad governance have chosen to ignore the growing discontent and frustration among Nigerians. They believe that this movement will fizzle out like previous protests, but they have underestimated the collective power and resilience of this new generation. As the appointed date approaches, they have resorted to desperate tactics to intimidate and dissuade the protesters, including showering billions of naira on traditional rulers, religious clerics, and fictitious groups to prevent the planned protest.

However, these tactics have failed miserably. The agents of bad governance are now faced with an inescapable reality: this time is different. The new generation of Nigerians will not be silenced or deterred by threats or bribes.

The agents of bad governance are quick to dismiss the protest as an “unknown” and “leaderless” movement. They will soon have a face-to-face encounter with the organizers of the protest on August 1, 2024. And the demands presented by the protesters serve as their only leadership guide. The protesters will only respond to those who meet these demands and work in tandem with them.

On that day, Nigerian youths from all walks of life – regardless of their sectional, linguistic, tribal, and religious affiliations- will unite in a chorus of defiance against the proponents of bad governance who have made life unbearable for citizens. United in their quest for a better future, they will speak with one voice against those who perpetuate hardship and suffering, demanding change and accountability from their leaders.

The agents of bad governance attempted to utilize a fear-mongering strategy, falsely warning that the planned protest would descend into chaos and citing unrelated instances of violence from other countries, seemingly striving to exploit the gullibility of the masses. However, their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, as the people are well aware that the unique circumstances in those countries differ significantly from those in Nigeria. It is crucial to note that any attempt by these agents to inject violence into the protest would be met with fierce resistance from our patriotic and responsible youths, who will not hesitate to defend their rights and freedoms.

To those who govern our nation so poorly, I offer this advice: do not contemplate using force to suppress this peaceful protest. History has shown that such tactics have never worked in the past and will not succeed this time around. Instead, listen to the demands of the protesters and work towards creating a better future for Nigeria.

As the saying goes, “99 days for the thief, 1 day for the owner”. On August 1st, 2024, the balance of justice is set to be restored. The day has finally come for the rightful owner to reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

The time for change is now, and Nigeria’s new generation is ready to take a stand. On August 1, 2024, we will witness a new era of resistance and resilience as we demand a better future for our beloved country