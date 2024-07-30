Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The tragedy of Nigeria. By Ben Nna Okoye

The tragedy of Nigeria. By Ben Nna Okoye

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Prof. Ben Nna Okoye Contributing to Analyst to USAfricaonline.com and IgboWorld on WhatsApp

Nigeria, often characterized as a no man’s land, grapples with the profound challenges posed by deep-seated ethnic divisions and a pervasive sense of neglect from its leadership. The country boasts a rich tapestry of cultures and ethnic groups, yet this diversity has often manifested more as a source of conflict than unity. Leaders, primarily driven by self-interest, seem more inclined to enrich themselves and their families rather than invest in the nation’s welfare. Each successive administration often perpetuates a cycle of corruption, leaving critical infrastructure to decay and essential public services underfunded. As a result, millions of Nigerians struggle daily, facing economic hardship and insecurity, while those in power insulate themselves from the consequences of their actions.

The pervasive atmosphere of distrust and hatred among the major ethnic groups further complicates the governance landscape in Nigeria. Politicians frequently exploit these divisions to maintain control, pitting communities against one another to divert attention from their own failures. This manipulation has fostered a climate where accountability is rare, and public resources are misappropriated with impunity. Many citizens feel abandoned, as the leaders who are supposed to serve them prioritize their interests over the collective good. This disillusionment only deepens the rift between different groups, as ethnic identities become instruments for political gain rather than a basis for solidarity.
Nigeria stands at a crossroads, where the need for integrity, equity, and genuine leadership is more acute than ever, yet remains tragically unfulfilled.

