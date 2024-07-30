Veteran Nigerian Music Icon Onyeka Onwenu Passes Away After Performance

Veteran Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Onyeka Onwenu has passed away.

Onwenu reportedly died on Tuesday evening at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at Mrs. Stella Okoli’s birthday party.

An eyewitness at the event confirmed the news to TheNiche, stating, “It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today (Tuesday, July 30, 2024), and after her performance, she collapsed. She was taken to Reddington Hospital but did not survive.”

Born on January 31, 1952, the late singer, often referred to as “The Elegant Stallion” by the Nigerian press, was not only an accomplished musician but also a politician and human rights activist. She once served as the chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture. In 2013, she was appointed the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development.

Onwenu will be fondly remembered for her numerous songs, including the duet “Wait for Me” with Juju maestro King Sunny Ade.

As of the time of this report, there has been no official confirmation from her family.