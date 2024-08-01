EndBadGovernance protest kick off in Abuja Stadium

On Thursday, August 1, witnessed a drastic move by Nigerians to end bad governance. In Abuja, protesters gathered at Moshood Abiola National Stadium to begin a 10-day demonstration against hardship and poor governance s #EndBadGovernance. In compliance with a court order restricting their activities to the designated venue, protesters arrived at the stadium as early as 6 am, chanting solidarity songs.

Armed security personnel are stationed at the stadium to maintain order and enforce court-imposed restrictions.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore noted on Thursday morning, “Abuja has commenced the struggle #EndBadGovernance #RevolutionNow.”

Meanwhile, in Rivers State, protesters have started to gather in front of the popular Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, preparing for their demonstration. The crowd, waving Nigerian flags and holding banners and placards, is ready to voice their grievances.