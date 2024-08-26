Czech Gymnast Tragically Falls to Her Death While Taking Selfie at German Castle

Natalie Stichova, a 23-year-old Czech gymnast, has tragically died after falling 260 feet down Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria, Germany, while attempting to take a selfie during a sightseeing visit. The incident occurred on August 15, near the famous Neuschwanstein Castle, which is said to have inspired Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty.

Natalie was reportedly standing close to the mountain’s edge, trying to capture the perfect Instagram shot with the castle in the background when she lost her footing and plunged nearly 262 feet. According to a friend who was with her at the time, it remains unclear whether she slipped or if a piece of the rock edge gave way beneath her.

The gymnast was accompanied by two friends and her boyfriend, David, when the accident occurred. Local authorities described the route as a “challenging climb.” Despite surviving the initial fall, Natalie sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Sadly, after doctors informed her family that she had suffered irreversible brain damage, they made the heartbreaking decision to take her off life support on August 21.

Natalie was a beloved sports figure in her home country, frequently sharing photos of her outdoor adventures on Instagram, often showcasing her love for nature and fitness. Her gymnastics club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, expressed their deep sorrow in a statement, saying, “Natalia spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever.” The club also extended their heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, offering them strength and support during this difficult time.