Parents of Trump Shooter Hire Legal Team as FBI Investigation Intensifies

Parents of Trump Shooter Hire Legal Team as FBI Investigation Intensifies

The parents of Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old involved in an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, have reportedly hired a high-profile legal team as the FBI continues to investigate their potential involvement in the incident. The decision to secure legal representation suggests they may be preparing for possible criminal charges or civil actions related to the case.

According to a source who spoke with Mail Online, the FBI still has unresolved questions regarding how much Thomas’ parents, Matthew Crooks, 53, and his wife Mary, knew about their son’s intentions. Matthew, a known gun enthusiast who has previously sold firearms to relatives, has drawn additional scrutiny as investigators probe deeper into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Florida Congressman Mike Waltz further fueled speculation that Thomas Crooks may not have acted alone, suggesting in an exclusive interview with DailyMail that others could have been involved.

The Crooks family has retained the services of Quinn Logue, a Pittsburgh-based law firm renowned for its expertise in both criminal defense and civil suits, including wrongful death and personal injury cases. Founding attorneys John Quinn and Matthew Logue, both recognized among the “Top 50 Lawyers in Pittsburgh,” have consistently appeared in respected legal publications such as Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.

As the investigation unfolds, the legal actions taken by the Crooks family highlight the serious nature of the allegations and the potential legal ramifications they could face in connection with their son’s actions.

