President Tinubu Appoints New Directors-General for NIA and DSS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS). The announcement was made by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed has been appointed as the new Director-General of the NIA. With a distinguished career in the foreign service since 1995, Ambassador Mohammed has held various significant roles, including his recent position as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya. A 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, he has also served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has been named the new Director-General of the DSS. Ajayi, who previously held the position of Assistant Director-General of the Service, has risen through the ranks over the years. His experience includes serving as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

These appointments come following the resignation of the previous chiefs of the NIA and DSS. President Tinubu has tasked the newly appointed security chiefs with the responsibility of repositioning the two intelligence agencies for better results. He urged them to leverage their extensive experience to tackle the nation’s security challenges, emphasizing the need for enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The President also expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Directors-General for their dedicated service to the nation and wished them success in their future endeavors.