DSS Chief Yusuf Bichi resigns, Tinubu prepares for security leadership overhaul

Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the State Security Service (DSS), has announced his resignation, effective Monday, August 26. According to sources within the Yellow House, Bichi has already informed his close allies of his decision and will formally submit his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Bichi’s departure represents a significant shift in the country’s security leadership. As the head of the DSS, he has been pivotal in maintaining national security and stability. Although the specific reasons for his resignation remain unclear, President Tinubu is expected to swiftly appoint a successor to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity within the agency.

According to Daily Nigerian, President Tinubu may appoint the new DSS Director-General from among the current assistant directors. This move is intended to facilitate a seamless transition and uphold the agency’s operational effectiveness following Bichi’s resignation.

Bichi’s resignation concludes his six-year tenure, which began on September 14, 2018, following his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Throughout his time in office, Bichi oversaw numerous security operations and collaborated closely with other intelligence agencies.

His resignation follows that of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, who stepped down as Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) on Saturday, August 24. These resignations suggest a potential overhaul of the nation’s security leadership under President Tinubu, as the administration seeks to restructure and enhance the country’s security apparatus.

Insecurity has been a longstanding challenge for Nigeria, and the resignation of these two security chiefs, both appointed by former President Buhari in 2018 during his first term, marks a critical juncture. Both officials reported directly to the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In related developments, President Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Friday, August 23, after a brief visit to France. The President’s return was in time to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Thursday, August 22.