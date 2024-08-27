Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Davido Announces Strategic Collaboration with Angélique Kidjo Ahead of Grammy Entry Deadline

Davido Announces Strategic Collaboration with Angélique Kidjo Ahead of Grammy Entry Deadline

On August 26, 2024, Davido announced his latest collaboration titled “Joy” with Beninois music legend Angélique Kidjo on his X (formerly Twitter) page. The highly anticipated single is set to drop on Friday, August 30, 2024.

This collaboration has ignited speculation that Davido may be aiming to boost his Grammy prospects, especially since the release date coincides with the 2024 Grammy entry deadline. The timing has led many to believe that Davido is strategically positioning himself for another shot at the prestigious awards.

In 2023, Davido made his mark at the Grammys with three nominations: Best Global Album for his record-breaking fourth album “Timeless,” Best Global Song Performance for “Feel,” and Best African Song Performance for “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys. Although he didn’t take home a Grammy, these nominations were a significant achievement for the hitmaker.

Now, with “Joy,” Davido appears poised to secure another nomination, potentially in the global categories where Angélique Kidjo has been a dominant force with 14 nominations and five wins. The collaboration echoes a similar strategy to that of Burna Boy, who earned one of his 10 Grammy nominations through his guest appearance on Kidjo’s “Do Yourself,” which was nominated for Best Global Song Performance at the 64th Grammys.

