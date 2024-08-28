Nigeria: FG seeks EU help to extradite Simon Ekpa

Federal Government Engages EU to Extradite Simon Ekpa Following Biafra Declaration Date Announcement

The Nigerian Federal Government has initiated diplomatic efforts through the European Union (EU) to facilitate the extradition of Simon Ekpa from Finland, according to Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations. This action follows Ekpa’s recent announcement that December 2, 2024, will be the official date for the declaration of Biafra and the presentation of its map.

In response to Ekpa’s social media statement, General Buba highlighted that while military operations against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will persist, the government is simultaneously working through diplomatic channels to ensure Ekpa is brought to justice.

Simon Ekpa, who refers to himself as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE), disclosed plans to unveil the map of the “40 United States of Biafra” on December 2, 2024. He stated that this move is aimed at expediting the quest for Biafra’s independence.