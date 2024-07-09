Support USAfricaLIVE.com

U.S. troops complete first phase of withdrawal from Niger

The Ministry of National Defense of Niger and the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Monday the completion of the first phase of the withdrawal of U.S. forces and equipment from Nigerien territory.

This announcement was made during a signing ceremony for the transfer of American rights to the Nigerien army at Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger’s capital. The ceremony was attended by American Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon and various civil and military dignitaries from both countries.

Colonel Mamane Sani Kiaou, the Chief of Staff of the Niger Army, stated that the agreement mandates the removal of all American military assets from Niger, including those in Niamey, Agadez, Ouallam, and Diffa by September 15.

The next focus for the United States, after withdrawing forces and equipment from Air Base 101, will be Air Base 201 in Agadez City.

“Nigerien and U.S. officials will work to ensure a safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal,” he added.

The United States has announced that its troops will officially depart from the African nation by September 15.

