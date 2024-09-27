NRCS launches ₦2.5 billion fundraiser to combat hunger and malnutrition crisis in Nigeria

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has launched a ₦2.5 billion fundraising initiative aimed at mitigating the severe effects of hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.

The NRCS plans to use the funds to scale up operations in the most affected regions, providing lifesaving assistance such as food, clean water, and basic sanitation services—essentials for survival.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, warned that without urgent intervention, 31.5 million Nigerians could be at risk of severe hunger and malnutrition.

According to him, “As far as hunger is concerned, Nigeria is at a tipping point. Over 31.5 million people are at risk of severe hunger, driven by the impacts of conflict, climate change, displacement, and inflation.

“In just two days’ time, September 28, 2024, the Nigerian Red Cross Society will launch a fundraiser under the theme: ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’. Our goal is to raise ₦2.5 billion to support 31.5 million people who are at risk of suffering severe hunger and malnutrition by October 2024, unless something drastic is done now.”

Adeaga noted that the famine early warning system had flagged a combination of factors, including conflict, drought, and inflation, as drivers of the looming hunger crisis.

“Last year, the figure of people at risk was 26.5 million. Now it is 31.5 million. However, you must understand that last year, the major issue that prevented many from farming was the fear of conflict. This year, people are faced with drought and inflation in addition, so the figure of at-risk people has spiked,” he explained.

Adeaga emphasized that women and children are the most vulnerable in this crisis, stating that the alarming statistics call for urgent collective action.

“Behind each figure lies a human story of a mother struggling to feed her children, of communities facing acute shortages of clean water, and of children who face the sad prospect of malnutrition. However, today, the magnitude and sheer scale of the problem demand your help.

“This crisis demands a collective response from us all. We cannot stand by and watch as entire communities are pushed to the brink of survival. In the Red Cross, our driving mantra is alleviating human suffering wherever it may be found, and this is exactly what we intend to do,” Adeaga stated.

The funds raised will be allocated to improving livelihoods, health, nutrition, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) services in the hardest-hit regions.