Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Egypt: Suez Canal revenues drop due to Houthi attacks, says President

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Egypt: Suez Canal revenues drop due to Houthi attacks, says President

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced on Sunday that the country’s revenues from the Suez Canal have plummeted by 60%, equivalent to over $6 billion, in recent months due to attacks on Red Sea shipping by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Police Academy in Cairo, President el-Sissi expressed deep concern about the regional instability.

“The developments taking place are extremely serious and could lead to an expansion of the conflict in the region, affecting stability,” he stated.

“We have lost more than 50-60% of the revenue from the Suez Canal, and over the past 7-8 months, we have lost more than $6 billion,” the president added.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The Suez Canal, a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt, has seen a significant drop in traffic as shipping companies reroute vessels away from the Red Sea to avoid attacks. These attacks, carried out by Iran-backed Houthi forces, have targeted ships associated with Israel and its allies as a gesture of support for Hamas in Gaza.

President el-Sissi warned of “serious consequences in our region and possibly around the world” if the situation continues unchecked, underlining the broader impact of the ongoing disruptions on global trade and stability.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos

Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno

Zimbabwe’s new currency falls over 40% amid central bank exchange rate adjustments

As Nigeria marks 64 years, “There is hunger in the land,” Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria

South Africa and U.S clash on Israeli killing of Hezbollah leader

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos
BUSINESS

AFC to lead $100M financing for Itana’s digital economic zone in Lagos

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: Governor Fubara asserts independence amid rift with Wike
Nigeria: MNJTF troops thwart ISWAP attack, recover ammunition in Borno
Zimbabwe’s new currency falls over 40% amid central bank exchange rate adjustments
As Nigeria marks 64 years, “There is hunger in the land,” Senator tells Tinubu, leaders of Nigeria
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?