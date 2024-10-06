Rivers Gov. Fubara to swear-in today LG Chairmen elected yesterday

USAfricaLive News Alert

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is scheduled to swear-in the newly elected council chairmen today, Sunday, October 6, 2024, it will take place at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, at 4:00 p.m.

According to a special announcement from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the newly elected chairmen are expected to be seated by 3:30 p.m., each accompanied by one guest.

USAfrica is aware there are disputes over the conduct of the election yesterday October 5 and the roles of the Nigerian Police.