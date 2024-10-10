Cameroon government dismisses rumors on President Biya’s health

Cameroonian government officials have refuted widespread reports on social and mainstream media suggesting that the country’s 91-year-old president, Paul Biya, is unwell. In a formal statement, officials confirmed that President Biya is in good health, dispelling rumors of his death.

Concerns arose after Biya had not been seen in public since his official visit to China over a month ago, prompting citizens to demand evidence of their leader’s well-being.

On Tuesday, October 9, 2024, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, Director of the Civil Cabinet, issued a statement affirming that Biya is in “excellent health” and is currently in Geneva, Switzerland. According to Ayolo, the president has been conducting meetings and continuing his work for the development of Cameroon while abroad.

This statement came in response to unverified social media reports earlier the same day, which speculated that Biya had passed away. These reports, however, provided no details regarding the time or location of his alleged death.

Biya’s last public appearance was in Beijing during a China-Africa leaders’ summit over a month ago. Since then, doubts about his health have persisted, with some citizens openly questioning whether he is still alive.

One such citizen, Gloria Wirkom, a businessperson in the capital city, Yaoundé, expressed her skepticism:

“He is our president, and if there is something wrong with him, we have the right to know,” she said. “So we are pleading with the government of Cameroon to let us know the state of health of our president.”

Wirkom also noted her distrust of official statements regarding Biya’s health, saying she will only believe the president is alive when she sees him.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Rene Emmanuel Sadi addressed the nation on Cameroon State TV, firmly rejecting the rumors:

“I unequivocally affirm that the rumors of President Biya’s death are pure imagination,” Sadi stated.

He explained that after the China-Africa summit, Biya had a brief stay in Europe and reassured the public that the president remains engaged in ensuring the well-being of Cameroonians, regardless of his location.

However, citizens like Akongnwi Neba, a merchant, criticized the government’s handling of the situation, arguing that authorities should not wait for rumors to escalate before providing clarity.

“We are asking the government to prove to us where he [Biya] is,” Neba said. “We need to know his whereabouts, whether he is alive or dead. It is our right as citizens of the country to know where our president is.”

Cameroonian officials have not confirmed whether Biya will make a public appearance in Geneva. Attempts to independently verify his presence in the Swiss city have been unsuccessful.

President Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, has been in power for over four decades. His supporters have held rallies urging him to run in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for October 2025. However, Biya has yet to announce whether he will seek another term.