Enugu state dismisses illegal sit-at-home order, urges residents to ignore call

The Enugu State government has condemned the unauthorized sit-at-home order for October 29, allegedly issued by unknown non-state actors in response to the death of renowned Ogene musician Okezie Mba, popularly known as Igbo Jah. Authorities described the instigators of the order as “criminals and opportunists” who seek to disrupt public peace and economic stability.

In a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, the administration urged residents to disregard the order and maintain normal routines. Professor Onyia explained that the state government and law enforcement have taken substantial action to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice. The police officer implicated in the musician’s death has been identified, detained, and is currently under investigation.

“Governor Peter Mbah has unequivocally condemned the killing as abhorrent and an affront to the sanctity of human life,” Onyia stated, noting that the governor quickly ordered a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrator accountable. Over the weekend, a government delegation visited Mba’s family to express condolences and reaffirm the state’s commitment to justice.

The government warned against fear-mongering on social media and affirmed that anyone found promoting the illegal sit-at-home through digital channels would face consequences. Onyia emphasized that these non-state actors are “enemies of Enugu State and the Igbo nation” and urged the public to stay resilient against such unlawful activities.

All residents, including civil servants, business owners, and students, were encouraged to go about their daily activities. “The era of sit-at-home mandates is over,” Onyia said, asserting the government’s determination to protect the lives and property of its citizens while strengthening the region’s economic stability.