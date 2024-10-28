Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Enugu Monarch urges Nnamdi Kanu’s release for Southeast stability

USAfricaLIVE
date 2024-10-28
Mazi Nnamdi Kalu

The Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, His Royal Majesty Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, has urged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, suggesting that his ongoing detention contributes to insecurity across the Southeast. Igwe Asadu appealed to President Bola Tinubu to adopt a political solution to Kanu’s case, expressing optimism that his release would help stabilize the region.

During the 2024 New Yam Festival at the Edem Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka, Igwe Asadu emphasized the festival’s importance as a time for gratitude, peace, and community security. The monarch, who previously led the South East Traditional Rulers’ Council, expressed appreciation to Enugu Governor Peter Mbah for supporting local farmers by providing fertilizers and establishing a smart school in the community.

“Iwa Ji is a traditional celebration that sustains our culture and underscores the role of agriculture—especially yam farming—as both a staple and a symbol of prosperity,” Igwe Asadu remarked, urging citizens to continue investing in farming.

Enugu State’s Agriculture Commissioner, Patrick Uburu, also emphasized the state government’s support for the festival as a means of preserving cultural heritage and strengthening agricultural production. He highlighted ongoing efforts to assist genuine farmers in ensuring food security.

Chief Chidi Ezema, who chaired the occasion, spoke of the festival as a celebration of life, culture, and community accomplishments, marking the second year of the festival’s revival under Igwe Asadu. Planning Committee Chairman Ozo Chukwuemeka Ejum praised Igwe Asadu’s commitment to preserving the traditions of Edem Ani Ogwugwu.

The event showcased vibrant cultural displays, including masquerades, traditional yam barns, and other performances celebrating the rich heritage of the Igbo people.

