Nigeria: NEITI extends condolences as NSIB intensifies search in NNPC helicopter crash

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the families of the victims, East Wind Aviation, and the wider oil and gas community following a tragic helicopter crash that claimed eight lives.

In a statement from NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, the incident was described as “heartbreaking.” The East Wind Aviation helicopter, identified by registration number 5NBQG, was en route to the FPSO-NUIMS Antan after departing from Port Harcourt NAF Base when the accident occurred.

The victims were identified as Tamunoemi Suku, Alu Lawrence, Etim Emmanuel, Kenneth Chikwem, Frank Oriamre, and Borris Ndorbo, with the pilot being Captain Yakubu Dukas. “NEITI stands with NNPC and the affected families during this difficult time, sharing in their profound grief,” the statement read. The agency further acknowledged the tragedy’s impact, following the recent loss of the daughter of NNPC Group CEO, Mr. Mele Kyari, which has cast a deep sorrow across the industry.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the oil and gas industry in Nigeria as they navigate this challenging period,” NEITI conveyed, adding its appreciation for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other agencies engaged in the search and investigation of the accident.

The NSIB reported plans to deploy a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) capable of reaching depths of up to 1,000 meters to search for the helicopter’s wreckage and remaining victims. According to NSIB, “The ROV will enable the team to conduct detailed surveys, collect environmental data, and gather evidence essential to understanding the cause of the incident.” This high-tech equipment will aid in retrieving critical items like the black box, Flight Data Recorder (FDR), and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), which remain undiscovered due to challenging underwater conditions.

In its update, NSIB confirmed the recovery of a fourth victim, identified by clothing details and photographic evidence. The body was retrieved by the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) and escorted by the Cameroonian Navy to NNPC’s NUIMS Antan. Eastwind Aviation has been contacted to arrange an air ambulance for the body’s transfer.

Meanwhile, the NSIB, led by Director General Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed gratitude for the joint support from the search, rescue, and recovery teams. The agency underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to ensure a thorough investigation and secure essential evidence to understand the accident fully.