U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Ghana

The U.S. State Department announced on Monday, October 28, 2024, that it would impose visa restrictions on individuals deemed responsible for actions that undermine democracy in Ghana, ahead of the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections set for December 7.

Ghana, widely recognized for nearly two decades of peaceful, transparent elections, now faces growing concerns over potential democratic setbacks amid allegations of irregularities in the voter roll. These December elections mark the ninth consecutive general election since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the new visa restrictions target only individuals “who undermine democracy” rather than the Ghanaian government or its people.

Last month, the country’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), organized nationwide protests calling for an audit of the voter roll, alleging unauthorized transfers and removals of thousands of voter names.

As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo steps down after completing his second and final term, 13 candidates have been approved by the electoral commission to compete in the presidential race. Analysts, however, expect a close contest primarily between former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

(AP)