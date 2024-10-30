Libya challenges sanctions over cancelled match against Nigeria

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) is preparing to take legal action to overturn sanctions imposed after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria was cancelled on October 15.

The match was called off when Nigeria’s Super Eagles were unable to participate due to their flight being unexpectedly diverted, leaving the team stranded overnight at an airport. The cancellation heightened tensions between the two nations, and in response, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Nigeria a 3-0 victory and imposed a $50,000 fine on the LFF.

In reaction to the ruling, LFF Acting President Abdunnaser Ahmed voiced strong concerns, stating, “Match points cannot be awarded in this way. This is a precedent that African football has never witnessed before. Whoever refrains from playing before any match is cancelled should be considered a loser.”

The CAF decision has complicated Libya’s path to qualification, as they now must win their remaining two matches in Group D and rely on Benin and Rwanda failing to gain points.

Ahmed confirmed the LFF’s commitment to pursuing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if necessary, adding, “We believe our cause is just. We will not give up our right.”

Nigeria’s captain, William Troost-Ekong, expressed support for the CAF decision, calling it “justice.” He noted that their diverted flight was in a fuel-critical state, yet authorities at the destination provided no support, including food, Wi-Fi, or lodging. Upon reaching Al Abraq, 230 km from Benghazi on October 13, the team was left without any representatives from the LFF, prompting them to return to Nigeria on the eve of the match.

Libya also filed grievances over their treatment during a previous match in Nigeria on October 11, which they lost 1-0. CAF intervened, ultimately deciding to cancel the rematch, citing an investigation that found Libya in breach of several security and conduct regulations for hosting visiting teams.

Ahmed criticized CAF’s handling of the investigation, asserting that the flight diversion occurred due to “technical and logistical reasons related to air navigation.” Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, echoed the challenges, describing the incident as “most unfortunate” and underscoring the complexities posed by Libya’s divided political environment, which has affected diplomatic representation for one of Libya’s governments in Nigeria.

With these sanctions in place, Nigeria is now just one win away from securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.