Residents of Botswana head to poll as Masisi seeks second term

Residents of Botswana head to poll as Masisi seeks second term

Polling stations have opened across Botswana as voters cast their ballots in a national election that could extend the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) 58-year hold on power.

Current President Mokgweetsi Masisi, 63, is seeking a second and final term in office. His primary challenger is Duma Boko of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) party. Also competing are Dumelang Saleshando from the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and Mephato Reatile of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

Despite its reputation as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, Botswana faces notable economic challenges. The BDP has acknowledged a need for policy reform to address these issues. A significant downturn in global diamond demand—critical to Botswana’s economy—has impacted the nation’s growth and contributed to high unemployment, which currently stands at 27%.

