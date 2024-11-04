Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Lightning strike claims 14 lives at Ugandan refugee camp

Lightning strike claims 14 lives at Ugandan refugee camp

At least 14 people, including several children, lost their lives in a lightning strike at a refugee camp in northern Uganda, police reported on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed the victims were residents of the Palabek Refugee Settlement, a camp that primarily accommodates individuals displaced from neighboring South Sudan.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday night while the victims were attending a prayer service inside a makeshift metallic shelter, which heightened the lightning’s impact.

Located near Uganda’s border with South Sudan, the Palabek settlement is home to approximately 80,000 refugees.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke reported that 34 other individuals sustained injuries and have been admitted to local health facilities for treatment.

At this time, authorities have not released the identities of those who perished.

Uganda frequently experiences deadly lightning strikes, particularly during the wet seasons, when such incidents are more common.

