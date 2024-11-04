Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu sworn-in as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

USAfrica: Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu sworn-in as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has sworn-in 7 new ministers at the council chamber of the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, today Monday, November 4, 2024

In terms of portfolio designations:  Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State, Foreign Affairs. Previously, served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State, Education

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
